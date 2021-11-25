Lake-effect, blowing snow slated for southern Erie, Cattaraugus counties

Between 5 and 9 inches of lake-effect snow are expected between Friday and Saturday mornings in southern Erie and Cattaraugus counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The most snow will arrive over the higher terrain and some localized totals may be greater, forecasters said Thursday.

In addition to the snowfall, there will also be blowing snow over the period of the winter weather advisory, which runs from 4 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Winds may gust as high as 40 mph, according to the weather service.

The lake-effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands, which means road conditions while traveling could change rapidly.

