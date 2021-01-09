Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.66. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
In the coming week, temperatures will continue to run above average during this statistically coldest time of the winter, Paul says.
Playoff Saturday is looking brighter than most other days this week.
It was a warm year with 10 of the 12 months, including this one, running warmer than average.
