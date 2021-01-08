 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.

