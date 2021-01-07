 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.37. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

