Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.08. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
- Updated
It was a warm year with 10 of the 12 months, including this one, running warmer than average.
It will be a cold day in Buffalo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Buffalo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcaste…
Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Rain likely. Low 34F. E winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half …
Buffalo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. …
Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Buffalo people should be prepared for tempe…
- Updated
After a bit of practice, Don Paul says viewers should find the new National Weather Service systems considerably superior to the way things have been viewed up until now.