Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.08. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

