Buffalo's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
It was a warm year with 10 of the 12 months, including this one, running warmer than average.
After a bit of practice, Don Paul says viewers should find the new National Weather Service systems considerably superior to the way things have been viewed up until now.
