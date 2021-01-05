 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don Paul: A new way of looking at radar
Weather

Don Paul: A new way of looking at radar

  • Updated

After a bit of practice, Don Paul says viewers should find the new National Weather Service systems considerably superior to the way things have been viewed up until now.

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News