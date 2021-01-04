Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
