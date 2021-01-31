This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.81. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Thursday will probably be the coldest-feeling day with a somewhat stiffer breeze than on Friday, Paul says.
"Bitterly cold wind chills" Thursday and Friday night prompted the service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for all eight counties of Western New York.
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days
Meteorolgist Don Paul says Western New York is headed into our first extended period of below average temperatures of the winter.