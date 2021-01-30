 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 13F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 15.4. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.

