Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

For the drive home in Buffalo: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

