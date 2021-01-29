Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Mostly cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 22.22. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Thursday will probably be the coldest-feeling day with a somewhat stiffer breeze than on Friday, Paul says.
"Bitterly cold wind chills" Thursday and Friday night prompted the service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for all eight counties of Western New York.
Meteorolgist Don Paul says Western New York is headed into our first extended period of below average temperatures of the winter.
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days
