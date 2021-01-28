 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening in Buffalo: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 4.99. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.

