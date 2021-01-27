For the drive home in Buffalo: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 9.77. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Meteorolgist Don Paul says Western New York is headed into our first extended period of below average temperatures of the winter.
"Bitterly cold wind chills" Thursday and Friday night prompted the service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for all eight counties of Western New York.
Thursday will probably be the coldest-feeling day with a somewhat stiffer breeze than on Friday, Paul says.
This will be the coldest weekend we’ve had so far, with Saturday’s high only in the low 20s.
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days
