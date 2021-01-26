Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.78. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Meteorolgist Don Paul says Western New York is headed into our first extended period of below average temperatures of the winter.
- Updated
This will be the coldest weekend we’ve had so far, with Saturday’s high only in the low 20s.
- Updated
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days
Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. W…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.5. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 11.57. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.72. Today's forecasted …
Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27.79. A 22-degree low is …
This evening in Buffalo: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures ba…