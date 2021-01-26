 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.78. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News