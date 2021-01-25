This evening in Buffalo: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.7. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Meteorolgist Don Paul says Western New York is headed into our first extended period of below average temperatures of the winter.
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days
This will be the coldest weekend we’ve had so far, with Saturday’s high only in the low 20s.
