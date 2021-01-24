 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News