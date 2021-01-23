Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening in Buffalo: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.