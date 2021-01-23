This evening in Buffalo: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days
- Updated
Meteorolgist Don Paul says Western New York is headed into our first extended period of below average temperatures of the winter.
- Updated
This will be the coldest weekend we’ve had so far, with Saturday’s high only in the low 20s.
Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcast…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.72. We'll see a…
For the drive home in Buffalo: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.5. We'll see a …
Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 11.57. We'll see a l…