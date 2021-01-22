This evening in Buffalo: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 11.69. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days
- Updated
Meteorolgist Don Paul says Western New York is headed into our first extended period of below average temperatures of the winter.
- Updated
This will be the coldest weekend we’ve had so far, with Saturday’s high only in the low 20s.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcast…
Temperatures in Buffalo will be cool today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The area will …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.72. We'll see a…
For the drive home in Buffalo: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.5. We'll see a …