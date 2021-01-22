 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening in Buffalo: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 11.69. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

