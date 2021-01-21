Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.38. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days
- Updated
This will be the coldest weekend we’ve had so far, with Saturday’s high only in the low 20s.
