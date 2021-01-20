Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

For the drive home in Buffalo: Becoming windy with some snow showers after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.