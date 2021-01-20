 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

For the drive home in Buffalo: Becoming windy with some snow showers after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News