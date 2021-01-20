For the drive home in Buffalo: Becoming windy with some snow showers after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days
Most of Saturday's snow is expected to fall well south of the Buffalo area.
Looking at Saturday evening modeled game-time conditions, the cold air will begin to deepen and may set up some limited lake-effect snow.