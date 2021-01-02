Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Buffalo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.