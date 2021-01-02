 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don Paul: A new way of looking at radar
Weather

Don Paul: A new way of looking at radar

  • Updated

After a bit of practice, Don Paul says viewers should find the new National Weather Service systems considerably superior to the way things have been viewed up until now.

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News