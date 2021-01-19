For the drive home in Buffalo: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.34. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
