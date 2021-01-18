This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
