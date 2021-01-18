 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.

