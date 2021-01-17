 Skip to main content
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.54. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

