Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.