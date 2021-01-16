This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Looking at Saturday evening modeled game-time conditions, the cold air will begin to deepen and may set up some limited lake-effect snow.
Most of Saturday's snow is expected to fall well south of the Buffalo area.
In the coming week, temperatures will continue to run above average during this statistically coldest time of the winter, Paul says.
