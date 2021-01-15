Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Saturday, Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Looking at Saturday evening modeled game-time conditions, the cold air will begin to deepen and may set up some limited lake-effect snow.
Most of Saturday's snow is expected to fall well south of the Buffalo area.
In the coming week, temperatures will continue to run above average during this statistically coldest time of the winter, Paul says.
Playoff Saturday is looking brighter than most other days this week.
