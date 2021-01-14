For the drive home in Buffalo: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Buffalo area Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
