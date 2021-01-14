 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

For the drive home in Buffalo: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Buffalo area Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

