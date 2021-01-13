 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Buffalo's evening forecast: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Thursday, Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.

