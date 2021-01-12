Buffalo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
In the coming week, temperatures will continue to run above average during this statistically coldest time of the winter, Paul says.
Looking at Saturday evening modeled game-time conditions, the cold air will begin to deepen and may set up some limited lake-effect snow.
Playoff Saturday is looking brighter than most other days this week.
