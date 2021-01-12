 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Buffalo's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.

