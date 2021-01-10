 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News