'It’ll be very uncomfortable': Wednesday, Thursday set to be hottest days of year so far in Buffalo

As a Western New Yorker, Amy Dickinson is ready to embrace the weather and whatever it brings, including during Thursday's J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge.

That attitude may serve her well.

The official start of summer is still a week away, but Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days of the year yet in Buffalo. Wednesday's temperature could pass 90 degrees, surpassing the year's previous high of 86 on May 12.

“It’ll be very uncomfortable, especially during the afternoon hours in the Buffalo area,” said Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

Because of the combination of the heat and humidity, the temperature may feel like it’s in the mid-90s, Apffel said.

While there doesn’t appear to be a high risk, there is a chance of strong thunderstorms in the late afternoon Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Corporate Challenge ready to run with reduced field The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is anticipating nearly 6,000 participants when race returns to Delaware Park on June 16, down 57% from three years ago.

That risk will remain Thursday, when the Corporate Challenge starts at Delaware Park. The thunderstorms may contain damaging winds or large hail. While it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact time, the thunderstorms would likely occur in the afternoon or evening, Apffel said.

The race is a rain or shine event, but if severe weather occurred, organizers would communicate to participants, said Melina Terranova, race director for the Buffalo Corporate Challenge.

An emergency response team will be on hand and race participants will have access to cooling in the medical tents and water stations on the course.

After participating in the run for several years, Dickinson is familiar with weather ranging from steamy heat to pouring rain. When it does become alarmingly hot, however, she knows to slow down.

“You just don’t want to push beyond what your body is ready for,” she said.

Apffel said, if possible, people should avoid outdoor activities during the peak heat of the day and remain inside with air conditioning. If someone does go outside, they should remain hydrated.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.