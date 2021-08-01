If you hadn't already noticed, July was a soaker

Remember last July, when we had dry, hot days in the mid to upper 90s and everyone was wondering whether Buffalo might finally break the 100-degree mark?

Well, this July was nothing like that. Instead, we had close-to-average temperatures – the hottest day was only 86 – and much, much more rain than normal.

In fact, this July ranks as the third wettest on record, with 7.49 inches of precipitation, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh. The average rainfall in July is 3.23 inches.

"Just a completely different month, this July compared to last July, for sure," he said.

A lot of that rain came two weekends ago on July 17, when heavy, widespread showers poured over Western New York, dropping 2.67 inches of water. This July has also seen more unsettled weather patterns overall.

July 1992 holds the Buffalo record for the most rainfall in that month, drenching the area with 8.93 inches.

While there wasn't much need for sprinklers in July, heading into the month the region was actually kind of dry. In fact, despite all the month's rain, Alumbaugh said, the Buffalo area is still 2.6 inches below normal precipitation levels at this time of year.