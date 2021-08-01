 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
If you hadn't already noticed, July was a soaker
0 comments
top story

If you hadn't already noticed, July was a soaker

Support this work for $1 a month
Wildart

Julie Schleyer walks in the rain in Sprague Brook Park on Thursday, July 29, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Remember last July, when we had dry, hot days in the mid to upper 90s and everyone was wondering whether Buffalo might finally break the 100-degree mark?

Well, this July was nothing like that. Instead, we had close-to-average temperatures – the hottest day was only 86 – and much, much more rain than normal.

In fact, this July ranks as the third wettest on record, with 7.49 inches of precipitation, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh. The average rainfall in July is 3.23 inches.

"Just a completely different month, this July compared to last July, for sure," he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A lot of that rain came two weekends ago on July 17, when heavy, widespread showers poured over Western New York, dropping 2.67 inches of water. This July has also seen more unsettled weather patterns overall.

After a confirmed tornado and severe thunderstorms swept through Bucks County and surrounding areas, communities are taking stock of the damage left behind.

July 1992 holds the Buffalo record for the most rainfall in that month, drenching the area with 8.93 inches. 

While there wasn't much need for sprinklers in July, heading into the month the region was actually kind of dry. In fact, despite all the month's rain, Alumbaugh said, the Buffalo area is still 2.6 inches below normal precipitation levels at this time of year.

Monday is going to be nicer and drier, with highs in the mid-70s, but Alumbaugh said it's going to get warmer soon.

So far, it looks as if August will be hotter and more humid, which a high likelihood of above-average temperatures, he said.

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don Paul: A lot wetter before it gets better
Forecasts

Don Paul: A lot wetter before it gets better

  • Updated

The Weather Prediction Center has placed Western New York at marginal risk of isolated flash flooding Friday night, elevated to 15% risk of scattered flash flooding on Saturday, into the evening. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News