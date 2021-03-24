 Skip to main content
High wind watch posted for Friday
top story

High wind watch posted for Friday

The wall that protects Buffalo (copy)

Waves crash over the Outer Harbor breakwater as a windsurfer takes advantage of a windy afternoon on Lake Erie.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

The National Weather Service has posted a high wind watch for Friday in Western New York.

Winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. The watch is for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Monroe counties. 

A high wind watch is issued when it is possible there will be sustained winds of 40 mph or higher for one hour or more, or gusts of 58 mph or higher for any duration, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s today and Thursday, with a high around 54 with showers likely Friday.

