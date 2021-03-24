High wind watch posted for Friday

The National Weather Service has posted a high wind watch for Friday in Western New York.

Winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible from Friday morning through Friday afternoon. The watch is for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Monroe counties.

A high wind watch is issued when it is possible there will be sustained winds of 40 mph or higher for one hour or more, or gusts of 58 mph or higher for any duration, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s today and Thursday, with a high around 54 with showers likely Friday.

