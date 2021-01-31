It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.61. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
Thursday will probably be the coldest-feeling day with a somewhat stiffer breeze than on Friday, Paul says.
"Bitterly cold wind chills" Thursday and Friday night prompted the service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for all eight counties of Western New York.
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days
Meteorolgist Don Paul says Western New York is headed into our first extended period of below average temperatures of the winter.
