Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.61. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.

