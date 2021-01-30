 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21.24. A 13-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.

