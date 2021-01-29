 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 10.1. 11 degrees is today's low. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

