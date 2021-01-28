 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 6.91. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

