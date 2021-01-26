Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.72. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Weather Advisory is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.