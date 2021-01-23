It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 11.57. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
