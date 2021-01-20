Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 17.5. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
