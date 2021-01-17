 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

