Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
Looking at Saturday evening modeled game-time conditions, the cold air will begin to deepen and may set up some limited lake-effect snow.
Most of Saturday's snow is expected to fall well south of the Buffalo area.
In the coming week, temperatures will continue to run above average during this statistically coldest time of the winter, Paul says.
