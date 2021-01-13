 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freezing Drizzle Advisory is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.

