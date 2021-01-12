Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
In the coming week, temperatures will continue to run above average during this statistically coldest time of the winter, Paul says.
Looking at Saturday evening modeled game-time conditions, the cold air will begin to deepen and may set up some limited lake-effect snow.
Playoff Saturday is looking brighter than most other days this week.
