It will be a cold day in Buffalo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
In the coming week, temperatures will continue to run above average during this statistically coldest time of the winter, Paul says.
Playoff Saturday is looking brighter than most other days this week.
It was a warm year with 10 of the 12 months, including this one, running warmer than average.
