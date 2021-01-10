It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.67. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In the coming week, temperatures will continue to run above average during this statistically coldest time of the winter, Paul says.
- Updated
Playoff Saturday is looking brighter than most other days this week.
It will be a cold day in Buffalo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees…
Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
- Updated
It was a warm year with 10 of the 12 months, including this one, running warmer than average.
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
It will be a cold day in Buffalo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcaste…
For the drive home in Buffalo: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Buffalo people shou…