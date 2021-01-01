 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement is in effect. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

