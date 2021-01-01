Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement is in effect. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
