It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 21.56. A 11-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit buffalonews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
A winter storm watch is being issued for late Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, and 9 inches or more of heavy lake effect snow is anticipated.
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
As cold air deepens on Friday, scattered snow showers will begin to organize into a band of lake-effect snow by late in the day and the southwest flow will steer the lake snow into or near the metro area into Friday night.
"Later Monday night, a weak area of low pressure will bring widespread fairly light snow into our region," Don Paul predicts.
"This will not be the worst lake effect storm in recent years, but it will be rough, nonetheless," writes Don Paul.
