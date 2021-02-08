It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 11.58. A 17-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Buffalo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
A winter storm watch is being issued for late Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, and 9 inches or more of heavy lake effect snow is anticipated.
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
As cold air deepens on Friday, scattered snow showers will begin to organize into a band of lake-effect snow by late in the day and the southwest flow will steer the lake snow into or near the metro area into Friday night.
"This will not be the worst lake effect storm in recent years, but it will be rough, nonetheless," writes Don Paul.
