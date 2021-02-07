 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 11.41. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.

