Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Buffalo, NY

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 6.01. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Buffalo, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

