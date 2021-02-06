It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 6.01. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Buffalo, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Buffalo, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A winter storm watch is being issued for late Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, and 9 inches or more of heavy lake effect snow is anticipated.
- Updated
The lake-effect band is expected to settle over the region and park itself there all day and through the night.
- Updated
The lake-effect band is expected to settle over the region and park itself there all day and through the night.
- Updated
As cold air deepens on Friday, scattered snow showers will begin to organize into a band of lake-effect snow by late in the day and the southwest flow will steer the lake snow into or near the metro area into Friday night.
- Updated
The lake-effect band is expected to settle over the region and park itself there all day and through the night.
- Updated
While the shallow western end of the lake is icing up, the largely open waters over the majority of the lake may yet play a role in lake-effect potential, especially during the weekend and early next week.
- Updated
The lake-effect band is expected to settle over the region and park itself there all day and through the night.
- Updated
"This will not be the worst lake effect storm in recent years, but it will be rough, nonetheless," writes Don Paul.
- Updated
The lake-effect band is expected to settle over the region and park itself there all day and through the night.
- Updated
The lake-effect band is expected to settle over the region and park itself there all day and through the night.